Below is the final card for Ring Of Honor's 15th Anniversary pay-per view. Which takes place tomorrow night in Las Vegas. The show kicks off at 9pm eastern/6pm pacific. WrestlingInc will have full live on-going coverage of the pay-per view. You are all welcome to join us, follow along and post your feedback throughout the show.


Friday night's pay per view is headlined by ROH World Champion Adam Cole. He will defend his title against Christopher Daniels. The argument can be made that no one embodies the 15 year history of Ring Of Honor more than Daniels. Remarkably enough, He has never been ROH's World Champion. The anniversary show tradition started in 2003 and has featured the likes of some of the biggest names in the industry. Names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Kevin Steen, Nigel McGuinness and many others. Tomorrow night's pay-per-view also features the ROH pay-per-view debuts of The Hardy's as a team, and Bully Ray. They all made grand entrances into the company last weekend at Manhattan Mayhem. Both Matt and Jeff have been in ROH in the past but never as a team.

Here is the full ppv lineup:

ROH 15th Anniversary PPV

Ring Of Honor World Championship Match
Adam Cole (c) Vs. Christopher Daniels


ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Triple Threat Las Vegas Street Fight
The Broken Hardy's (c) Vs. The Young Bucks Vs. Roppongi Vice


Top Contenders Match
Jay Lethal Vs. The 'Infamous' Bobby Fish



ROH World Television Championship Match
'The Villain' Marty Scurll (c) Vs. Lio Rush


ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
The Kingdom (c0 (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) Vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys


Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bully Ray & The Briscoes Vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & War Machine


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.