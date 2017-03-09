Below is the final card for Ring Of Honor's 15th Anniversary pay-per view. Which takes place tomorrow night in Las Vegas. The show kicks off at 9pm eastern/6pm pacific. WrestlingInc will have full live on-going coverage of the pay-per view. You are all welcome to join us, follow along and post your feedback throughout the show.

Friday night's pay per view is headlined by ROH World Champion Adam Cole. He will defend his title against Christopher Daniels. The argument can be made that no one embodies the 15 year history of Ring Of Honor more than Daniels. Remarkably enough, He has never been ROH's World Champion. The anniversary show tradition started in 2003 and has featured the likes of some of the biggest names in the industry. Names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Kevin Steen, Nigel McGuinness and many others. Tomorrow night's pay-per-view also features the ROH pay-per-view debuts of The Hardy's as a team, and Bully Ray. They all made grand entrances into the company last weekend at Manhattan Mayhem. Both Matt and Jeff have been in ROH in the past but never as a team.

Here is the full ppv lineup:

ROH 15th Anniversary PPV

Ring Of Honor World Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) Vs. Christopher Daniels

Check out @IGN's exclusive new preview of Ring of Honor's 15th Anniversary Pay Per View! https://t.co/URNKyT6ZCq pic.twitter.com/eHcuEaBty7 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 7, 2017

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

Triple Threat Las Vegas Street Fight

The Broken Hardy's (c) Vs. The Young Bucks Vs. Roppongi Vice

Triple Threat Vegas Street Fight for the ROH Tag Titles at the Ring of Honor 15th Anniversary PPV https://t.co/U2F9fS6b1T pic.twitter.com/8OwbM2xfdS — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 7, 2017

Top Contenders Match

Jay Lethal Vs. The 'Infamous' Bobby Fish

Top Contenders Match set for the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas! https://t.co/LDDE328e2L pic.twitter.com/wW7paeea5m — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 8, 2017



ROH World Television Championship Match

'The Villain' Marty Scurll (c) Vs. Lio Rush

Lio Rush gets his shot at the ROH World Television Title at the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV! https://t.co/OoopnqKMJm pic.twitter.com/QkslhGoR9p — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 7, 2017

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

The Kingdom (c0 (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) Vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Dalton Castle and The Boys challenge The Kingdom for the 6-Man Tag Titles at the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV! Order now https://t.co/kUIitcjvJF pic.twitter.com/hFKAYuAy5i — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 8, 2017

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bully Ray & The Briscoes Vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & War Machine

Bully Ray and The Briscoes to take on War Machine and Davey Boy Smith Jr. at the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV. https://t.co/ayIPnefRln pic.twitter.com/vmQkFzQZOp — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 8, 2017

