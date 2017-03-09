- Above is the latest episode of "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" with The Miz and his parents, George Mizanin and Barbara Pappas.
- As seen below, Big Show has some big name training partners as he prepares for WrestleMania 33. He tweeted the following gym photo with MLB star Alex Rodriguez, NFL star Russell Okung, singer Lenny Kravitz and celebrity fitness trainer Dodd Romero:
It's @WrestleMania Season! #TrainingPartners @LennyKravitz @Arod @RussellOkung #DoddRomero pic.twitter.com/KXUtwMiUwr— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) March 9, 2017
