- Above is the latest trailer for "Fate of the Furious," which hits theaters on April 14th. The movie features former WWE Champion The Rock reprising his role as Hobbs.

- DetroitNews.com has an article on WWE RAW coming to the Joe Louis Arena this Monday for the final time as the arena is being done away with later this year. The article features quotes from WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Big Cass and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who debuted at The Joe in a match against Shawn Stasiak at the 1999 Survivor Series. Angle remembered how fans would be lined up at the arena to get a glimpse of their favorite wrestlers before the show started. He commented:

"It was nerve-wracking, because a Detroit crowd is one of the most passionate crowds. They can be your best friend or they can be your worst enemy. Once I earned their respect, they turned it around. The one thing about them in Detroit is they know talent when they see it. If you prove to them that you're that good, they're going to appreciate it. They're some of the smartest fans in the world."

"I've only been to three arenas that are like that: Madison Square Garden, the one in Baltimore and Joe Louis Arena. That's what I remember most, is seeing 5,000 fans still out there an hour after a show just to say 'hi' to Kurt Angle, who's going to be leaving in 10 seconds. But they're still out there because that's how much they care."

- As seen below, Brie Bella is on the cover of the latest issue of Fit Pregnancy Magazine. She and Daniel Bryan are expecting their first child together later this year, a baby girl.

So honored to grace the cover of @fitpregnancy magazine! The journey to motherhood is such a beautiful experience. happy I get to share mine pic.twitter.com/Pw5ycz4MK4 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 9, 2017

