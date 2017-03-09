- As noted, Brie Bella has landed the cover of the new issue of Fit Pregnancy magazine. Above is video from her cover shoot.
- Triple H continues to train for WrestleMania 33, where he's expected to wrestle Seth Rollins. Below is his latest "Midnight Workout" video. The Game wrote, "Hover ISO bench press... 315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause) Timed T.W.L blackburns #DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout"
Hover ISO bench press...— Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2017
315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause)
Timed T.W.L blackburns#DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout pic.twitter.com/hzlSVRrO8p
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.