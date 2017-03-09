Welcome to WrestingInc's coverage of tonight's episode of 'Impact Wrestling'. Thanks for joining us. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit refresh on your browsers to update the page.

Impact Wrestling

Taped On March 2nd At The Impact Zone In Orlando, Florida

The show opens with a video montage of the companies 15 year history. In the video below, many of the companies top moments and stars from the past are highlighted.

The video package ends with what almost sounds like a rallying cry or a new company mantra. It hypes that "tonight, a defining moment is upon us"... "tonight, a company bound by diversity embraces the inevitability of change".... "It's a fight for relevance"... "a battle for respect"... "a yearning to reach new heights"..... "Tonight is the moment that we begin to prove ourselves all over again".... The video ends with the line, "It's time we all make Impact great".

The show kicks off with Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards brawling inside The Impact Zone. They are fighting into and around the audience. Officials try to break them up. The battle continues into the stands. Eddie drapes Davey over the cage barricade and delivers several chops. They then battle down to the floor and to the ramp way. Security and officials continue to try and break them up and eventually do.

Josh Mathews and The Pope are on commentary and intro the new era of Impact. Mathews notices an extra headset at his broadcast table. He starts flipping out and asking who it belongs to. He then makes a crack at Smackdown and them having 47 announcers at once. How Impact shouldn't do the same thing. Jeremy Borash's music hits complete with a video wall. "JB" makes his way to the broadcast table. Mathews continues flipping out about Borash being out there. Borash grabs the house mic and says hello to the fans. He then talks about the new ownership wanting to add some excitement and vibrance to the broadcast team. Mathews insults Borash and says that if he was good enough, that he would have been out here years ago. Mathews then sits down and pretends to ignore Borash by looking at his cell phone. JB then talks about the former play by play man Mike Tenay was his mentor, and how he was grooming him to eventually take over. How Mathews made so many enemies in the back and that the owners are looking for a change. Borash makes mention of how Mathews was fired by the WWE 3 years ago, and how the idiots who no longer work here decided that Mathews would make the model announcer. Borash says that the model wrestling announcer nowadays is a "Ken Doll with no balls".

Mathews tells Borash that while he was being groomed by Mike Tenay. Josh was sitting under the learning tree of the likes of Jim Ross and company. He then brags about calling WrestleMania in the Georgia Dome. Mathews says that the show was watched by millions and attended by thousands of paying fans. Instead of this company where the fans come watch the show for free.... Borash takes exception to Mathews name dropping Jim Ross. He says that JR is a friend of his. Borash says that Ross thinks that Mathews is an arrogant prick. Borash says that he is joining the broadcast team and that he has a lot of bombs to drop tonight. That he actually talks to the wrestlers and the fans. Mathews then insults the fans and says that he never speaks to them.

Cody Rhodes now shows up. He takes the mic. Cody asks the fans if they want to see him battle The Moose tonight. He leads the fans in a Moose chant but supposedly Moose is not here tonight. He is in Japan.

Before the show goes to it's first break. Borash fills the audience in that he has spoken to the new owners, and that a new tag team is going to make their first appearance on Impact after the break. The D.C.C. make their way to the ring as the show goes to commercial.

The Death Crew Council (Bram & Eddie Kingston) Vs. Reno Scum (Adam & Luster)

Mathews and Borash continue their bickering on commentary. Mathews takes credit for the referees new attire. Borash rips on Mathews fashion podcast. Mathews insults JB's 15 year old suit. Meanwhile in the ring, The DCC has control. Bram and Kingston attempt a spike piledriver. Adam breaks it up. "Luster" then comes off the top rope with an assisted double foot stomp from Adam and pins Kingston. That was over before it even started.

Reno Scum defeats The DCC

After the match. The DCC tease dissention inside the ring. They argue for a bit and then resolve their issues and hug.

Back from the break, highlights are shown from The Braxton-Laurel Van Ness wedding from a couple weeks ago, and the follow up. Where Laurel was found backstage with her wedding dress still on crying.... McKenzie Mitchell is backstage and she is awaiting Maria Kanellis. Who is supposed to join her for an interview. Sienna interrupts and gives McKenzie an update on Maria. She says that Maria had a nervous breakdown and has disappeared. McKenzie interrupts and says that she heard that it was "contractual"... Sienna tells McKenzie that it's just "fake news"... Sienna then threatens Allie for what she has done. She promises that Allie's happiness will not last long.

4-Way X Division Match

Braxton Sutter W/Allie Vs. Caleb Konley Vs. DJZ Vs. Marshe Rockett

The match starts off with Rockett and Sutter going at it one on one. They end up battling to the outside. Konley and DJ go the air early. DJ Z ends up leaping onto Rockett and Sutter on the outside. Moments later back in the ring, Rockett hits a spinebuster on Konley. DJ Z tries to leap onto Marshe Rockett but is thrown down to the mat. Meanwhile on commentary, the bickering between JB and Mathews continues. JB brags about all his notes and how he knows the backgrounds of each wrestler. Something that he says that Josh doesn't. Borash then goes on to talk about DJZ learning the lucha style in The Crash promotion in Mexico.... Action back in the ring, Rockett hits a buckle bomb on Sutter. Marshe is in control for a bit. He gets a little too cocky. He goes to the top rope and tries to leap off. Sutter, Z and Konley are all back to their feet and simultaneously drop kick him in mid-air. All 3 men now go to the work on Rockett and send him outside the ring. Caleb starts to get some momentum going. He hits an enzuguri on Sutter and then delivers a palm strike to DJZ. Konley then hits a suicide dive on DJ and Marshe Rockett. He heads back into the ring to go after Sutter. Konley then hits a back suplex on Braxton... DJZ and Rockett are back in the ring. Z uses Rockett as a launching pad, leaps off of him and hits a tornado DDT on Konley. Marshe knocks down Z with a leg lariat. Rockett goes after Sutter. Allie gets involved and leaps off the ropes into Rockett on the ringside floor. Sutter grabs Rockett and hits a twisting neckbreaker and pins him for the victory.

Braxton Sutter defeats DJZ, Marshe Rockett and Caleb Konley

After the match. Sutter and Allie celebrate together. Laurel Van Ness shows up. She is still in her wedding dress with a champagne bottle in hand. She yells at Sutter and Allie from the ramp way.

The Broken Hardy's are back?... Kind of... A teaser for later on in the show is shown. Where The Hardy's are at their personal zoo, dealing with one of their "spot monkeys". A Hardy's match for later on is hyped. Where they will face their kangaroo "Smokin Joe"..........

Sienna Vs. Rachael Ellering

Borash talks about Rachael being a second generation star. Trained by Lance Storm and the daughter of Paul Ellering. Mathews says that he's never heard of the name Ellering. Borash mentions The Road Warriors and Mathews plays dumb like he's never heard of them..... At one point, Borash asks Mathews if he even knows who Lance Storm is. Mathews responds that Storm is a great wrestler but that Borash has Storm's same weak promo skills.... This banter might get overbearing in a few minutes but Pope gets in a good line here. When Mathews brags about plugging shows for Pop TV like Schitts Creek, and how he makes all of Impact's broadcast partners happy. He then threatens to beat up Jermy Borash. Pope tries to calm JB and Josh down and says that their antics are sending him up schitts creek.

As for the match. Evenly contested battle here throughout. In the closing minutes of the match. Ellering hits a nice looking springboard twisting leg drop that nets her a close pinfall. Ellering is unable to put Sienna away. Sienna hits the silencer on Ellering and pins her.

Sienna defeats Rachael Ellering by pinfall

