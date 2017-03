Alberto El Patron, f.k.a. Alberto Del Rio in WWE, made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. El Patron made his appearance earlier in the show and challenged Impact Wrestling Champion Bobby Lashley to a match, which he accepted.

After a pair of referee bumps, El Patron hit Lashley in the head with the World title belt and got the pin. As both referees were recovering, one seemingly saw the belt shot while the other counted the pin for El Patron. As El Patron celebrated, the referees were seen disagreeing about the call.

You can watch the ending of the match in the video above.

