- Before we move on from UFC 209, take a moment and relive the action in this preview entitled "The Thrill and the Agony." A complete version of the episode can be found on UFC Fight Pass.

The series does a great job of providing behind the scenes moments captured on film before, during and after the event.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will meet rising prospect Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211. The bout is another in the ever-growing lineup for the May 13 show that features Stipe Miocic defending his heavyweight title against Junior dos Santos.

Edgar (21-5-1) earned a November win over Jeremy Stephens, improving his mark to 6-1 over his last seven fights. Rodriguez (10-1) remained unbeaten in the UFC when he finished former champion BJ Penn.

UFC 211 also features Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending her strawweight belt vs. Jessica Andrade, Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal, Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier and Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis.

- UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has a problem with the UFC's marketing department. "DC" sounded off on the UFC 210 fight poster that was released recently, calling into question the fact that his challenger - Anthony Johnson - is more present than himself.





What is this? How many favors did Rumble have to call in to make this s--t happen? Just remember last time the challenger looked so big on the poster RDA beat cowboy in one round. #andstill @ufc A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:19am PST

