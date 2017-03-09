As noted, Brie Bella is on the cover of the April issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby. In the video above, Brie reveals that she told the magazine that she and Daniel Bryan will be naming their baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson.
In case you missed it, you can check out her Fit Pregnancy Magazine cover below:
So honored to grace the cover of @fitpregnancy magazine! The journey to motherhood is such a beautiful experience. happy I get to share mine pic.twitter.com/Pw5ycz4MK4— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 9, 2017
