- Above is the opening video from tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling.
- As noted, The Hardys decided not to re-sign with Impact Wrestling before the latest television tapings. They were written out of storylines during tonight's show when footage of The Hardys was shown using Vanguard1 to teleport and disappearing. The Decay were then shown with the Impact Tag Team Championship, so the Hardys apparently left them behind. Abyss said that "it worked" as Rosemary stated that the Broken Hardys "have now been deleted."
The #BrokenHardys have been deleted and now #Decay have the #TagTeamTitles.#IMPACTonPop— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2017
