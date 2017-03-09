- Above is the opening video from tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling.

- As noted, TNA has been phasing down the initials "TNA" in favor of Impact Wrestling. Former TNA executive Bruce Prichard appeared on tonight's Impact Wrestling and declared that "TNA is dead." He added that the new owners and management of the company have officially renamed it "Impact Wrestling."

- As noted, The Hardys decided not to re-sign with Impact Wrestling before the latest television tapings. They were written out of storylines during tonight's show when footage of The Hardys was shown using Vanguard1 to teleport and disappearing. The Decay were then shown with the Impact Tag Team Championship, so the Hardys apparently left them behind. Abyss said that "it worked" as Rosemary stated that the Broken Hardys "have now been deleted."

