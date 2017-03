Former WWE star Marty Jannetty noted on Facebook that he received a $150,000 offer to star in three porno movies. Jannetty would not reveal which company made the offer, but stated that "they're big."

"I'd get to tear up some beautiful b*tches, but, as my brother said, my family could see that," Jannetty wrote. "My thought is, why is my family watching porno then gonna judge me?"

You can check the post below:

