Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim revealed on Twitter that she is currently not under contract with the company. She did not appear on-camera at last week's television tapings.

Kim has not wrestled for the company since vacating the Knockouts Championship last October due to a back injury. She last appeared on-camera on the January 26th episode and did an angle where she came to check on Jade after Jade lost a Knockouts Title Monster's Ball Match to champion Rosemary.

Below is Gail's tweet:

Not officially signed but always with impact. My home! I'll hopefully be on the return soon. Don't count me out. https://t.co/XSDtV28qZi Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 7, 2017

