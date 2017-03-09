Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Despite Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship being officially announced for WWE WrestleMania 33 this week, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is seen internally as the main event of the show. As noted, Goldberg's contract expires with WrestleMania and Brock Lesnar is scheduled to win the title, which is why he put over Goldberg at The Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble.

As for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, as noted, the original plan was for The Undertaker to face John Cena but Vince McMahon changed it. It was noted that McMahon has always wanted to do an Undertaker vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania before 'Taker retires.

