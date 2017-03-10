Source: PWInsider
PWInsider.com is reporting that several wrestlers backstage were upset at the latest Impact Wrestling tapings with the company taking shots at the previous regime, feeling like it was also insulting everyone that was there, including the roster.
It was noted that the shots at the former regime on tonight's Impact Wrestling were meant to be aimed at the former management team, i.e. Dixie Carter. It was meant to be a way for the company to distance themselves going forward without having to do a reboot.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.