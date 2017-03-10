Source: PWInsider

PWInsider.com is reporting that several wrestlers backstage were upset at the latest Impact Wrestling tapings with the company taking shots at the previous regime, feeling like it was also insulting everyone that was there, including the roster.

Eli Drake reportedly confronted Jeff Jarrett over this, and the two were said to have had a conversation that was not described "as getting ugly." Drake was said to have voiced some of the frustrations that the locker room was having, feeling like they were being disrespected despite sticking with the company through all of the problems that they had last year. Drake reportedly also spoke with Bruce Prichard.

It was noted that the shots at the former regime on tonight's Impact Wrestling were meant to be aimed at the former management team, i.e. Dixie Carter. It was meant to be a way for the company to distance themselves going forward without having to do a reboot.

