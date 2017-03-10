Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Largo, Florida:

* Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Lana defeated Aliyah

* Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Riddick Moss

* Eric Young, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross defeated Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Liv Morgan

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Buddy Murphy

