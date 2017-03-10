- Weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 109 went down early Friday from Brazil, as the event is now official. In the headline act, former UFC champion Vitor Belfort takes on Kelvin Gastelum on FOX Sports 1. Belfort weighed in at 186 pounds, with Gastelum coming in at 185.

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, another former UFC champion, fights Gian Villante in the co-main event, while one-time title contender Bethe Correia meets Marion Reneau.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Vitor Belfort (186 lbs.) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

* Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Gian Villante (206)

* Edson Barboza (155) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

* Ray Borg (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (126)

* Bethe Correia (136) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

* Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Kevin Lee (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

* Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Davi Ramos (170)

* Joe Soto (135) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

* Josh Burkman (156) vs. Michel Prazeres (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

* Rony Jason (146) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

* Paulo Borrachinha (185) vs. Garreth McLellan (184)

- In a recent interview with FightHype, Floyd Mayweather made it a point to call-out Conor McGregor. While many believe the idea of the two ever actually fighting is only a dream, the former boxing world champion isn't slowing down with his talk-game.

"I think that, a lot of times with competitors and athletes and fighters, we can ask for certain things that we really don't want. I want to fight, I want to fight. There's a lot of barking but there's no biting. When you talk about biting, sign the contract. Don't talk the (expletive). If you really want to fight, sign the contract and we can make it happen," Mayweather said. "So just letting the world know that he's full of (expletive) and he don't really want to fight. 'Oh, I want to fight, I want to fight, I want to fight. Mayweather's scared of me.' Listen, I'm my own boss, so let's make the fight happen. You talking all that (expletive), you acting like you want to fight, I don't think you really want to fight. Sign the contract, let's make it happen."

McGregor has been quiet about Mayweather when it comes to his social media posts recently and has not been conducting interview. Mayweather is currently touring Europe following his 40th birthday celebration.

