Sylvester Stallone has been sharing stories from the Rocky movies on his Instagram this week. In one post, Sly revealed that "Smokin'" Joe Frazier was originally considered for the role of Clubber Lang in Rocky III. In another Rocky III post, Stallone wrote about Hulk Hogan starring in the movie, whom he called "an amazing athlete," and noted that Hogan didn't know his own strength and sent three men to the hospital in the scene where he jumped into the audience and fought with stuntmen.

"HULK Just didn't know his own strength," Stallone wrote. "Believe it or not when he jumped into the audience to fight with the stuntmen, three of them had to be treated at the hospital."

Stallone noted that the stuntmen weren't the only one to feel Hogan's strength.

"I remember a violent move where he threw me into the corner , charged across the ring like an ENRAGED bull and leaped so amazingly high Above me,that his shinbone actually came down giant tree on my collarbone , and I tumbled to the floor," Stallone recalled. "I was afraid to look at my shoulder for about 10 minutes ... I said 'don't roll me over , don't move me,' because I was sure there was bone protruding through my upper chest ! Of course there wasn't but I have never felt such a mind numbing pain from a massive hit before or since that day!"

Stallone told Hogan that same story when Hogan interviewed him in 2006 for WWE.com while Stallone was promoting Rocky Balboa. Stallone, who inducted Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, went on to praise Hogan in his Instagram post, calling him a "great guy" and a "great friend" whose presence in the film made it "very, very special."

