Even though WWE Fastlane took place last Sunday, it is no longer at the number one spot of the most popular shows on the WWE Network, currently sitting at number three. Even though weekly content continues to be at the top, somewhat surprisingly this week Talking Smack was number one with NXT at two and 205 Live at four. Even though WWE did a Raw Talk after Fastlane, it has dropped to number ten.

With WrestleMania right around the corner there's been an uptick in not just the PPVs, but WrestleMania Rewind shows as well with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels both making the list. Ride Along jumped into the ranks with not one, but two shows! Here are the full rankings. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views.

#20 - Shawn Michaels: Mr. WrestleMania (Rocking the Twin Towers)

#19 - WrestleMania Rewind: Hart and Desire

#18 - Talking Smack (915)

#17 - NXT (379)

#16 - Survivor Series 2016

#15 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#14 - WrestleMania 30

#13 - Raw (1237)

#12 - WrestleMania 31

#11 - Elimination Chamber 2017

#10 - Raw Talk

#9 - WrestleMania 32

#8 - Ride Along: Dallas Detour

#7 - Royal Rumble 2017

#6 - NXT (380)

#5 - Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#4 - 205 Live (15)

#3 - Fastlane 2017

#2 - NXT (381)

#1 - Talking Smack (916)

