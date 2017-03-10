Source: ROH Wrestling

ROH has a new interview with Matt Hardy, who was promoting tonight's ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view, where they will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice in a "Triple Threat Vegas Street Fight." Make sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of the pay-per-view. Below are a few highlights from the interview:

"It was just the time. I told Vanguard 1 the Seven Deities have said it is time to teleport to the honorable ring and procure the ROH Tag Team Titles of the World. It was not my decision; it was something bigger than me. The day of deletion had arrived for the Bucks of Youth. We just had to follow through with the action we were mandated."

Fans have access to so much information these days that it's very hard to surprise them anymore, yet you've been able to do that multiple times now.

"The most important thing in the professional wrestling industry in this day and age of technology and the Internet and social media is to be able to make wrestling unpredictable. We were very happy we were able to do that, and it's one of the things I take a lot of pride in, along with my universe. I do all that I can to surprise people and make things unpredictable because that is what makes wrestling fun. Matt Hardy may be dysfunctional, but you can't spell dysfunctional without fun. My goal in the professional wrestling industry is to put fun into the dysfunctionality of it."

It's fair to say that ROH has the most talented tag team division in the sport. Let's get your thoughts on some of your top challengers, starting with the former ROH World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, whom you and Jeff will face in a Triple Threat Vegas Street Fight also involving Roppongi Vice at the ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view. Do they remind you of a young Matt and Jeff Hardy?

"Ah, yes, they do, especially when you look at their style and their clothing. When we were in our mortal vessels we were spot monkeys as well. I'm going to allow my brother to indulge in his spot monkey addiction for one night only [tonight] in the Street Fight. We will bring tables, ladders and chairs, all inanimate objects the Hardys made famous."

The Hardys also discussed facing The Briscoes at tomorrow's ROH television tapings, his thoughts on Roppongi Vice, what keeps him coming back to ROH and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

