WWE announced that the company will make their debut in Norwich, England with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live on Saturday, May 6th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7th at 5 p.m. Tickets went on sale today at Live Nation.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate is scheduled to appear, as are U.K. stars Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, Tyson T-Bone, Sam Gradwell, James Drake, Joseph Conners, Dan Moloney and Saxon Huxley. WWE Cruiserweights Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese have also been announced for the shows.

The shows will take place during the WWE European tour, which kicks off with a RAW live event on Wednesday, May 3rd in Rome, Italy. Following the UK Championship Live shows, WWE will tape RAW and SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London on May 8th and 9th, respectively.

