Source: Sports Illustrated

Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke to Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section about his thoughts on Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's great that Bray is champion, but my worry is that they're pulling him away from his character. The people were chanting, 'You deserve it!' to him on Smackdown after he won the title. Is that a chant for a heel? Hell no, but that's just the nature of the business these days. Bray needs to do something really nasty, and now is the time. He needs to be the one to do something crude and wrong."

Wanting to help Randy Orton:

"Randy Orton has a lot of going for him. He's just missing that last little piece. I would love to spend time with him and see if I could help him. I've offered that before, and no one replied, so there you go. It hurts because I love the business and I want to give back to it. It's a damn shame that I reached out and didn't hear anything, it made me sick to my stomach."

Jake Roberts spoke more on Bray's title run and how he would book Orton and Bray going forward. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

