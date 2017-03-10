- This new video from Cathy Kelley looks at The Miz and Maryse ranting on John Cena and Nikki Bella during this week's Talking Smack episode.
- The WWE Auction website has added a WWE Universal Title replica signed by Bill Goldberg. As seen below, the belt was signed backstage at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The current bid is $2,510.
Now on #WWEAuction: @Goldberg Autographed Universal Championship Replica Title signed at #FastLane!https://t.co/QaZpFe1dwo#WWE #Goldberg pic.twitter.com/LuIzjLzbC7— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.