- Cathy Kelley looks at Luke Harper's daily cryptic tweets in this new video from WWE Digital.

- Coming off this week's WWE NXT episode, WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ember Moon's Eclipse finisher should be banned. As of this writing, 85% voted, "No - Peyton Royce and Billie Kay knew what they were getting into by messing with Ember Moon." The rest voted, "Yes - it's too dangerous."

- As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness" podcast on March 24th via iTunes.

Starting Mar.24 it's @EandCpod exploding in your ear holes! Subscribe now wherever you get these podcasts thingshttps://t.co/Jaovwo2REw — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 10, 2017

