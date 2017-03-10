- Cathy Kelley looks at Luke Harper's daily cryptic tweets in this new video from WWE Digital.
- As seen below, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be launching their "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness" podcast on March 24th via iTunes.
Starting Mar.24 it's @EandCpod exploding in your ear holes! Subscribe now wherever you get these podcasts thingshttps://t.co/Jaovwo2REw— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 10, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.