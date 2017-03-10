Deadline reports that John Cena has signed on to co-star in "Daddy's Home 2," the sequel to the 2015 movie. Cena appeared at the end of the first movie but will be featured prominently in the sequel.
The first Daddy's Home was a big hit, earning over $150 million in the U.S. on a $50 million budget. No word yet on when filming will begin but Cena is also scheduled to take time off soon to film "The Pact" movie.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.