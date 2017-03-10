- Above is a new fan Q&A video from Brie Bella. She indicates Nikki Bella has a farting problem and tells a story about Nikki breaking wind twice while laughing during computer class in high school. She also talks about how she first started dating Daniel Bryan, flying while pregnant and more.
- Current WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho looks to be taking time away from WWE after WrestleMania 33 as a new Fozzy tour has been announced. bellow are dates:
* May 5 - Virginia Beach, VA
* May 6 - Canton, GA
* May 7 - Charlotte, NC
* May 9 - Knoxville, TN
* May 10 - Louisville, KY
* May 11 - TBA
* May 12 - Ashwaubenon, WI
* May 13 - TBA
* May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA
* May 17 - Lancaster, PA
* May 18 - Patchogue, NY
* May 19 - Asbury Park, NJ
* May 20 - Winchester, VA
* May 23 - Flint, MI
* May 24 - Joliet, IL
* May 25 - TBA
* May 26 - Pryor, OK
* May 27 - San Antonio, TX
