- Above is a promo for "The Future Is Now" guide to WWE NXT that releases on April 11th. You can pre-order the book on Amazon at this link for just $22.

- There were some WWE office changes yesterday as several top social media officials were released, according to PWInsider . That division is reportedly being folded into the WWE Digital department. There was said to be some shock over the releases internally as the company is going into WrestleMania 33.

- As noted, John Cena will host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards tomorrow night. Cena tweeted the following photo for the show, teasing the return of his "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick:

Is the Doctor of Thuganomics making his return?

You'll have to watch @Nickelodeon #KCA TOMORROW NIGHT to find out! pic.twitter.com/VWvoNomlTI — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 10, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.