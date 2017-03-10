Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the latest reboot for the company with new World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron debuting, drew 292,000 viewers. This is in line with last week's 293,000 viewers.

You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.

This week's show did not make the Cable Top 150 list. Last week's show ranked #133.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode:

