From the looks of it, the relationship between the Hardys and Impact Wrestling did not end amicably. When I interviewed Laurel Van Ness on The Pancakes and Powerslams Show, she admitted that the Broken Hardys is what drew people back into watching Impact. However, due to reports stating that Jeff Jarrett preferred a more traditional feel, which did not include the Hardys, the relationship dissolved.

"Speaking of petty, nice video package on TNA's "history": with NO visual or mention of Jeff - who gave his all for 7 YEARS - or Kurt?! But y'all sure made sure to get those two video ID shoots of Jeff Jarrett in there LMAO. But it's "just business, brother", right? PETTY. Everything these boys have done for the company & you wanna try & f--k us for the sake of it. Literally no other reason except YOU MAD lol.

"How about my husband leaving me A DAY AFTER GIVING BIRTH to make your TV tapings? That's how dedicated this MFer was to the company. How about how the 3 highest rated TV segments of 2016 were financed by HARDYS solely to help the product & because they BELIEVED IN TNA. Or ALL THE SH*T TALKING BY JJ throughout contract negotiations & Matt was STILL THERE, professional & trying to make things work for 2017!

"Oh & this the best part...these MFers trying to come after SEÑOR BENJAMIN. LMAO I CANT. "Señor Benjamin" - my dad, by the way - who was never paid a dime by the company & who was obviously never under contract. Not that those contract things mean anything to TNA. Until after they're over or until 3 days before they expire, apparently.

"Funny thing is, everyone who ever actually had anything to do with #BROKEN Matt Hardy has our back on this. WHAT DOES THAT SAY TO YOU? D**n near 20% of your roster leaving in the span of a week, all citing the same reasons or none at all. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU?

"And then a fakea** "wishing you well" tweet from @EdNordholm, mere HOURS before threatening to sue us. SUCH A FITTING END, MAN. Seriously, you couldn't write this sh*t. Well. TNA couldn't write this sh*t. Any writers worth a sh*t left too! Real cute how TNA can go radio silent for WEEKS (with exception of nonsensical drunk texts from JJ) but we get a 2 hour deadline to respond. F--k you think this is, "Taken"? LOL I can't.

"Good luck explaining to your talent that their pay checks are late (again) because you're spending all your $$ suing the Hardys. And f--k that owl."