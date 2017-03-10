Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of Ring Of Honor's 15th Anniversary Pay-Per-View. Thanks for joining us...The coverage will begin at 9pm eastern/6pm pacific. You are all welcome to follow along, like, share and post your feedback in the comments section throughout the show. Just hit REFRESH to update the page when the show begins. Tonight's show takes place at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. It marks the continuation of a tradition for Ring of Honor that started back in 2003.




Here is the official lineup for tonight's show:

ROH World Championship
Adam Cole (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

ROH World Television Championship
Marty Scurll (c) vs. Lio Rush

ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Hardys (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. War Machine & Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Six-man Mayhem Match for the #1 contendership to the ROH World Television Championship
Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Cheeseburger vs. Silas Young


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles