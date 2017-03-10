As seen above in the video posted by WWE, RAW Superstar Finn Balor made his return to action at tonight's WWE live event in Buffalo, New York. Balor teamed with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat the returning Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event in Buffalo:
He's Back! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/myWVhy5WYk— Y2Gixx (@Y2Gixx) March 11, 2017
200 Days on the dot and the demon king is back! #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/g9jwX0x25h— Luke ?? (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017
Balor's first action back #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/LYkCummE9u— Mike Straw (@MikeStrawWrites) March 11, 2017
IM NOT CRYING I REPEAT IM NOT CRYING #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/BKjyW1ow3j— Luke ?? (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017
Finn Bálor Is Heeeeeeeeere— Esquina WWE (@esquina_wwe) March 11, 2017
El Rey Demonio ha regresado!!!!!#WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/wylmqRqbXm
Triple H and Finn Balor are back! #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/lnwgIvT2Bi— MJ (@markmassettjr) March 11, 2017
Jericho, Balor Zayn over HHH Owens Joe #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/1R6PCOpUwP— Chris Muth (@Chris4613) March 11, 2017
