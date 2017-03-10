Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

* Patrick Clark interviewed Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic in the ring but they weren't having his shenanigans. The segment ended with Heavy Machinery destroying The Patrick Clark Experience

* Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado defeated Drew Gulak and Noam Dar

* Eric Young defeated Oney Lorcan in a really strong match

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Aliyah and Liv Morgan defeated Mandy Rose, Billie Kay and Kimber Lee when Lee tapped to Asuka

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

* Daria Berenato defeated Macey Estrella

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Aleister Black and Kassius Ohno. Good main event, Roode used a low blow to set up the finisher. The show ended with Ohno and Black clearing the ring of Roode and Almas

