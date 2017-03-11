- WWE posted the video above looking at the top 10 most shocking F5's, topped by Brock Lesnar's F5 at WrestleMania 30 which ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak.
- As noted, Triple H wrestled his first match in nearly a year at last night's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY. The Game teamed with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to face Finn Balor, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn. Triple H commented on his return, writing:
There's nothing quite like it...— Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2017
Thank you #WWEBuffalo. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/ht93BawZYB
