- WWE posted the video above looking at the top 10 most shocking F5's, topped by Brock Lesnar's F5 at WrestleMania 30 which ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania winning streak.

- This weekend WWEShop.com has price point savings on newly released WrestleMania 33 merchandise. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- As noted, Triple H wrestled his first match in nearly a year at last night's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY. The Game teamed with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to face Finn Balor, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn. Triple H commented on his return, writing:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.