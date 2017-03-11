As previously noted, Finn Balor made his long-awaited return after a seven-month absence at the last night's WWE Live event in Buffalo, NY. The 35-year-old inaugural WWE Universal Champion teamed with United States Champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to defeat Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe.
Along with Buffalo, Balor is also advertised to appear in Toronto this evening, March 11, as well as White Plains, NY on March 26. There is still a strong chance that he will somehow be involved in WrestleMania 33. Balor is scheduled to compete against Rusev at WWE live events post-WrestleMania, so he could be starting a feud with him as well.
