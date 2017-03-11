As previously noted, Finn Balor made his long-awaited return after a seven-month absence at the last night's WWE Live event in Buffalo, NY. The 35-year-old inaugural WWE Universal Champion teamed with United States Champion Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to defeat Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe.

WWE reported that Balor teased a television return after his match, stating , "See you soon."

Along with Buffalo, Balor is also advertised to appear in Toronto this evening, March 11, as well as White Plains, NY on March 26. There is still a strong chance that he will somehow be involved in WrestleMania 33. Balor is scheduled to compete against Rusev at WWE live events post-WrestleMania, so he could be starting a feud with him as well.

