Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Paul Linger for sending in these results for last night's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY:
* Neville defeated Rich Swann.
* Sasha Banks & Alicia Fox defeated Nia Jax & Dana Brooke.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Cesaro.
* Brock Lesnar defeated The Big Show.
* WWE Women's Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte.
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman.
* Finn Balor, Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn defeated Triple H Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Triple H after Jericho pinned Owens after a Codebreaker.
