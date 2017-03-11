Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Paul Linger for sending in these results for last night's WWE live event in Buffalo, NY:

* Neville defeated Rich Swann.

* Sasha Banks & Alicia Fox defeated Nia Jax & Dana Brooke.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The New Day and Sheamus & Cesaro.

* Brock Lesnar defeated The Big Show.

* WWE Women's Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte.

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman.

* Finn Balor, Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn defeated Triple H Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Triple H after Jericho pinned Owens after a Codebreaker.

