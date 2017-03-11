Source: PWInsider
The situation between Impact Wrestling and the Hardys continue to boil. Based on fiery tweets from Reby Hardy, the relationship is quite bitter, and becoming more and more unsalvageable.
However, there are legal issues stemming from Matt's "broken" gimmick being displayed, which caused question of it not being expressed much on the pay-per-view. The reason behind this, according to PWInsider, is due to Anthem issuing a cease and desist to the pay-per-view providers for Matt Hardy not to act out this gimmick.
This is not believed to be a command of Jeff Jarrett, but simply Anthem, as they believe that the "broken" gimmick is their intellectual property.
