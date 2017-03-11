The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jinder Mahal and Curtis Axel make their entrances as Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They lock up. Mahal pushes Axel to the corner. Axel chops Mahal before slamming his head on the top turnbuckle. Mahal kicks Axel. Axel ducks a clothesline attempt before jumping over Mahal and dropkicking him. Mahal connects with a big boot to Axel before pinning him for a two count. Mahal stomps Axel several times before hitting several knee drops as well. Mahal pins Axel for another two count. Mahal locks in a modified chinlock on Axel, Axel fights out of it. Axel punches Mahal several times. Axel hits a pair of clotheslines on Mahal before driving his shoulder into him in the corner. Axel eventually goes for the Perfect-Plex, Mahal grabs the top rope to stop the attempt. Mahal spikes Axel on the top rope. Mahal hits a Half Nelson Slam on Axel. Mahal pins Axel for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap from RAW is shown featuring a verbal exchange between Kevin Owens and United States Champion Chris Jericho setting up their match for WrestleMania leading to a brawl involving Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn as well.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the standoff between Universal Champion Goldberg and Brock Lesnar (accompanied by Paul Heyman) with Lesnar F5ing Goldberg to end the segment.

Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Noam Dar (W/Alicia Fox) and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Tony Nese & Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher & Mustafa Ali

Gallagher and Dar start the match, Gallagher briefly locks in a headlock on Dar. Dar sends Gallagher to the corner, Gallagher does a headstand on the top turnbuckle. Nese is tagged in. Gallagher is still doing the headstand on the top turnbuckle. Dar is tagged back in. Dar and Nese run at Gallagher, Gallagher jumps over them. Ali tags in and ascends the turnbuckle as Gallagher slides out of the ring. Ali hits a missile dropkick on Nese and Dar from off the top turnbuckle. Gallagher and Dar roll out of the ring as Gallagher gets back in and we head into a commercial break.

Nese, now legal, hits a shoulder block on Ali as we return from the commercial. Ali hits an arm drag on Nese before locking in an armlock. Nese backs Ali into the corner. Ali eventually hits another arm drag before locking in another arm lock on Nese. Gallagher tags in. Nese backs Gallagher to the ropes near Dar. Dar gets a cheap shot in before Nese hits an elbow strike on Gallagher. Dar is tagged in. Dar punches Gallagher. Dar sends Gallagher into the corner. Nese is tagged back in. Nese strikes Gallagher. Nese hits a scoop slam on Gallagher before pinning him for a one count. Nese briefly locks his legs around Gallagher before switching to a headlock. Gallagher fights out of it, Nese pushes him to the ropes. Gallagher rolls Nese up for a two count. Gallagher dropkicks Nese. Ali is tagged in. Ali hits a modified head scissors on Nese. Ali kicks Nese. Nese sends Ali to the corner. Ali dodges an attack attempt by Nese before kicking him in the face. Ali elbows Dar, taking him off the apron. Ali hits a neck-breaker on Nese prior to pinning him for a two count. Nese drives Ali into the turnbuckles. Nese runs at Ali, Ali gets his boot up. Ali hits a spinning DDT on Nese. Dar breaks up a pin attempt by Ali on Nese. Dar is tagged in. Gallagher is tagged in. Gallagher headbutts Dar. Gallagher dropkicks Dar before headubutting Nese. Ali is tagged in. Ali hits an inverted 450 splash on Dar. Ali pins Dar for the win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali & Jack Gallagher

A recap of the closing from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman calling out Roman Reigns leading to The Undertaker's return and confrontation with Roman Reigns.

