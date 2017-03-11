- As noted, WAW in the UK, the promotion owned by Paige's family, had announced Jack Swagger for their TV tapings in Norwich this weekend. WWE sent us a statement noting that Swagger had not been granted a release from his WWE contract, and when it is granted, he will have a 90-day non-compete clause. Chris Adonis, f.k.a. Chris Masters in WWE, replaced Swagger at the event and won the WAW Heavyweight Championship with the Masterlock. Later on the show, Alberto El Patron defeated Adonis to win the WAW Heavyweight Championship.

- Former WWF Women's Champion Wendi Richter is making her first Wrestlecon appearance ever during WrestleMania weekend. This is obviously leading to speculation that Cyndi Lauper may be inducted in the celebrity wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

- As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling will make their debut in the United States on July 1st & July 2nd in Long Beach, California. They created a special sub-site to keep fans up to date with the latest news and happenings. It will feature special announcements, exclusive content and all the major happenings for NJPW's United States debut.

