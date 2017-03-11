- WWE uploaded the full Shane McMahon vs. Undertaker "Hell In A Cell" match from last year's WrestleMania, which you can watch in the video above.

- As noted, this Monday's RAW will take place at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It will be the last WWE event at the arena, as it will be closing this year. The Detroit News has a story here looking at the top 10 WWE moments at the arena, topped by Steve Austin entering the ring in a zamboni on RAW in 1998.

- Former WWE Diva Celeste Bonin, f.k.a. Kaitlyn, posted the video below of her reuniting with her close friend, Big E. As noted, Bonin recently announced that she is splitting with her husband, PJ Braun. The couple got married in June of 2014.

#Reunited at last. @wwebige. #gloves #reunited A post shared by Celeste (@celestebonin) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

