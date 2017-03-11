As seen on Impact Wrestling this past Thursday night, Alberto El Patron made his Impact Wrestling debut to a surprisingly quiet reaction. His entrance was actually re-shot due to a production error, and was completely different than the live taping. Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne Butterworth noted that at the taping, the original entrance had a big error with the video wall reading "Alberto De Patron" instead of Alberto El Patron.

They re-taped his entrance, which is why you can't hear or see the audience as he came down the ramp. At the taping, he reacted to the massive pop that he received by milking his presence on the stage and greeting fans as he made his way down the ramp.

Lyne sent us the photo below of the production error, which was edited out of the broadcast:

