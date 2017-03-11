Source: PWInsider

As noted, PWInsider reported that there are legal issues regarding The Hardys using the "Broken" gimmick outside of Impact Wrestling, which is why it was not used at last night's ROH 15th Anniversary PPV. Impact Wrestling apparently sent a cease and desist to pay-per-view providers regarding the intellectual property of the gimmick.

As noted, Reby Hardy responded to Impact Wrestling's legal threats, writing on Twitter:

"Irony is, Matt's contract did not include exclusivity; could have legally appeared on ANY televised program WHILE UNDER TNA CONTRACT. Don't ever want to hear anyone talk about "burning bridges" when this move, which f--ks ROH & cable providers, leaves the most ashes behind.

"TNA would rather destroy biz relationships with ROH & cable providers for the sake of trying to fck the Hardys. Think about that! Who is going to want to work with you now ? I mean, with the exception of GFW guys coming to IMPACT tapings for $20 towards greyhound fare."