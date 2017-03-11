- As noted, Finn Balor returned to action at last night's WWE live event in Buffalo, New York. He teamed with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to defeat Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens after Jericho pinned Owens. WWE posted Balor's entrance at the event, which you can watch in the video above.

- Kurt Angle came to the defense of milk on Twitter this week. When someone posted an image praising alcohol, noting that "no great story ever came out of a glass of milk," Angle replied:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.