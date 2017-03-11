Former WWE Superstar Raymond John Leppan, f.k.a. Leo Kruger and Adam Rose, announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the business this year.

"This will be my last year wrestling," Leppan wrote. "Thank you to those who got it, thank you even more to those who didn't. You pushed me harder. Much love."

Leppan, who has been wrestling since 1995, made his WWE debut in 2014 after spending two years in NXT, as well as two years before that in FCW. He was released from the company in May of 2016 and has been working independents with the ring name "Krugar."

Below is Leppan's tweet:

