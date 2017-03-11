Hideo Itami made his WWE NXT return at tonight's NXT live event in Orlando, Florida and delivered a GTS to Riddick Moss.

Itami has been out of action since suffering a neck injury after a botched powerslam from Moss at an NXT live event in Largo, FL last October. He had only returned months earlier after being on the shelf for over a year after sustaining a shoulder injury in May of 2015.

You can watch video of Itami's return below:

BREAKING NEWS out of Orlando, #HideoItami returns and delivers a #GTS to @riddickmoss! #NXTOrlando A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Below is video of Itami's injury last October:

Hideo Itami Takes Nasty Looking Bump Saturday Night At An NXT Live Event. No Word On His Condition pic.twitter.com/xK0YnPZZ9J — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) October 2, 2016

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.