Hideo Itami made his WWE NXT return at tonight's NXT live event in Orlando, Florida and delivered a GTS to Riddick Moss.
You can watch video of Itami's return below:
Below is video of Itami's injury last October:
Hideo Itami Takes Nasty Looking Bump Saturday Night At An NXT Live Event. No Word On His Condition pic.twitter.com/xK0YnPZZ9J— Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) October 2, 2016
