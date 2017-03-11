In the main event of UFC Fight Night 106 Saturday night, Kelvin Gastelum proved he is a legitimate contender at middleweight, finishing former champion Vitor Belfort. The event aired on FOX Sports 1 from Brazil. Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, knocked Belfort down twice in the opening round before getting the stoppage.

Another former champion, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, finished Gian Villante for his third consecutive victory. The win streak is the longest in the nine-year UFC career for Rua, who stopped Villante via strikes in the third round.

Edson Barboza landed himself on the short list of "Knockout of the Year" contenders with he connected with a flying knee in the second round on Beneil Dariush.

Ray Borg and Alex Oliveira each scored main card wins, while Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau fought to a draw. Kevin Lee, Sergio Moraes, Joe Soto, Michel Prazeres, Jeremy Kennedy and Paulo Henrique Costa all added wins on the prelims.

Complete results are below:

* Kelvin Gastelum def. Vitor Belfort via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 1

* Mauricio "Shogun" Rua def. Gian Villante via TKO (strikes) at :59 of Round 3

* Edson Barboza def. Beneil Dariush via KO (flying knee) at 4:35 of Round 2

* Ray Borg def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau declared a majority draw (27-29, 28-28, 28-28)

* Alex Oliveira def. Tim Means via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:38 of Round 2

* Kevin Lee def. Francisco Trinaldo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:12 of Round 2

* Sergio Moraes def. Davi Ramos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Joe Soto def. Rani Yahya via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

* Michel Prazeres def. Josh Burkman via submission (north-south choke) at 1:41 of Round 1

* Jeremy Kennedy def. Rony Jason via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Paulo Henrique Costa def. Garreth McLellan via TKO (strikes) at 1:17 of Round 1

