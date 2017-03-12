Floyd Mayweather announced in an interview with FightHype recently that his retirement is over. And he is planning on fighting UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, who retired after a 2015 victory over Andre Berte to improve to 49-0 inside the boxing ring, stated that he will compete in June. "Money" has been touring the United Kingdom after celebrating his 40th birthday.

"When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf," Mayweather said. "He was the A side, I was the B side. I beat him, I didn't cry, I didn't complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A side, I was the B side. I didn't cry, I didn't complain, I beat him and I became the A side. For Conor McGregor, I'm coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor."

The two sides have gone back-and-forth for months now. Mayweather added that McGregor is the only fight he is willing to take. Upon his retirement, Mayweather held the WBA (super), WBC, The Ring and the lineal welterweight titles.

"I don't want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let's fight in June. You're the B side, I'm the A side. We're not here to cry about money. I'm tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody's (expletive). If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let's do it.

"Today, I'm officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don't need to waste no time. We need to make this (expletive) happen quickly. Let's get it on in June."

McGregor captured the UFC lightweight title last November with a finish of Eddie Alvarez. At that time, he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at once, as he was also the featherweight champion. He has since relinquished that title.

