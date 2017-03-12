- Above is the full match between John Cena and Rusev at WrestleMania 31 for the U.S. title match.

- WWE wrote an article on John Cena hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards show on Saturday. The article includes a number of social media posts about the night, including the photo below:


- After winning the WWE Universal Championship away from Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane, while celebrating with some fans Goldberg responded to a one in particular who cursed at him. After hearing the fan Goldberg said:

"Watch your language! There's kids around here. Just 'cuz you guys are lowlifes, doesn't mean you need to pass it around."

