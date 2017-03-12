NJPW's New Japan Cup is a 16 man, single elimination tournament where the winner gets a future title shot of whichever choices are given to them. The tournament got started over the past two days and there were not one, but two big upsets with both Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenny Omega going down in the first round. Here are the results thus far:

From their show on March 11:

Yuji Nagata def. Tanga Roa

Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga

Bad Luck Fale def. Michael Elgin

EVIL def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

From their show on March 12:

Juice Robinson def. Yujiro Takahashi

SANADA def. YOSHI-HASHI

Katsuyori Shibata def. Minoru Suzuki

Tomohiro Ishii def. Kenny Omega

The quarter-final matches will look like this and take place between the March 13-17. Semis and Finals will take place on March 19 and 20, both of those shows will air live on NJPW World.

EVIL vs. Yuji Nagata

Bad Luck Fale vs. Toru Yano

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Juice Robinson

Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

