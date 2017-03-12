NJPW's New Japan Cup is a 16 man, single elimination tournament where the winner gets a future title shot of whichever choices are given to them. The tournament got started over the past two days and there were not one, but two big upsets with both Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenny Omega going down in the first round. Here are the results thus far:
Yuji Nagata def. Tanga Roa
Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga
Bad Luck Fale def. Michael Elgin
EVIL def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
From their show on March 12:
Juice Robinson def. Yujiro Takahashi
SANADA def. YOSHI-HASHI
Katsuyori Shibata def. Minoru Suzuki
Tomohiro Ishii def. Kenny Omega
The quarter-final matches will look like this and take place between the March 13-17. Semis and Finals will take place on March 19 and 20, both of those shows will air live on NJPW World.
EVIL vs. Yuji Nagata
Bad Luck Fale vs. Toru Yano
Katsuyori Shibata vs. Juice Robinson
Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA
