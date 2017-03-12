- As noted earlier, Hideo Itami made his return from injury last night at a NXT live event in Orlando, Florida. Above, WWE posted a new video of his surprise appearance, which included a Go to Sleep to Riddick Moss.

Sheamus will be at the Cricket Wireless store at 48 E 14 Mile Road, Madison Heights, Michigan, on Monday, March 13, from 11am to 1pm. Autographs are first come, first served.

- WWE put up their latest "25 Best Instagram photos of the week" gallery. It includes The Rock, Bayley, Goldberg, Peyton Royce, Nikki Bella, and Corey Graves (with Kurt Angle).

Yesterday's Vibes | Sonoma County #totalbellas #topshop #honeybglam #winetasting A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

Just a typical afternoon with one of the greatest of all time... Don't miss my EXCLUSIVE interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, @therealkurtangle on the next #bringittothetable! One week from THIS Monday (3/13)on @wwenetwork! #412 #ItsABurghThing A post shared by Corey Graves (@wwegraves) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:35am PST

I'm a sunset ?? @vc_makeupartist A post shared by Peyton Royce (@peytonroycewwe) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

