- As noted earlier, Hideo Itami made his return from injury last night at a NXT live event in Orlando, Florida. Above, WWE posted a new video of his surprise appearance, which included a Go to Sleep to Riddick Moss.
- WWE put up their latest "25 Best Instagram photos of the week" gallery. It includes The Rock, Bayley, Goldberg, Peyton Royce, Nikki Bella, and Corey Graves (with Kurt Angle).
Backstage at WWE events turn into cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words. Great to meet (finally) The Champ herself, @itsmebayley. WWE life is a HARD life, and for the women superstars, it can be even harder. Mad respect and luv I have for them in this male dominated world. You're doing great Bayley! No substitute for hard work, so keep working hard and above all else have fun. And by fun, I mean when it's time to "do the honors" and drop the title, do like I did and look at Triple H, laugh and say "F*ck that noise, I ain't doing that bulls--t tonight" and then walk away. Then come back with a big smile, give him a hug and say "Cool what's the finish?" #HaveFun ????
