- Above, Nikki Bella is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas. Nikki is currently working with John Cena as the two will face off against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

Major congrats to @facdaniels on winning the @ringofhonor title. One of the best dudes I've had the pleasure of knowing. Long overdue! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 12, 2017

- Today, WWE is at Madison Square Garden for a live event and AJ Styles interrupted Shane McMahon while he was cutting a promo in the ring. Styles, yet again, plead his case to be in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33. Last week, Styles blew up at Shane backstage, after he lost his match against Randy Orton and his chance to take on WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt.

@shanemcmahonwwe comes home to #WWEMSG, only to be interrupted by @ajstylesp1, as he pleads his case to be in main event of #Wrestlemania. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

