Today, WWE was at the Madison Square Garden for a "WWE Live" event. As previously reported, there was a confrontation between Shane McMahon and AJ Styles to further their storyline heading into WrestleMania 33.

Also on the card was a match between Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens. Unlike Goldberg at WWE Fastlane having to gain an advantage due to a distraction from Chris Jericho, Lesnar absolutely destroyed Owens, giving him a series of suplexes before finishing him off with an F5. Owens even tried to block one of the suplexes by hanging on the ropes, but he received a rear naked choke, followed by another suplex.

You can see the match in the video below.

