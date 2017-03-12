Source: F4WOnline

According to F4WOnline, former United States Champion Rusev is scheduled to be absent for a period of time. Although it is not confirmed that healing an injured shoulder is the cause of the upcoming hiatus, The Big Show recently told a fan that Rusev does have to undergo surgery, which will shelve him for a while. When asked why he squashed Rusev at Fastlane last week, The Big Show reportedly said, "he's having shoulder surgery and I put him over strong years ago."

Rusev has not been involved in any major storyline since his angle with Lana against Enzo Amore dissolved. For a short amount of time, he teamed with Jinder Mahal, but this partnership has ended. During the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Rusev competed against Big Show, and was dismantled, receiving multiple chokeslams and a knockout punch. This could have been a way to write him off television while he recovers.

With just three weeks left before WrestleMania, an appearance is unlikely from the Bulgarian Brute.

